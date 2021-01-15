Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.