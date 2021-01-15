Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $345.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $302.26 and last traded at $301.47, with a volume of 37741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.92.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,718,000 after buying an additional 261,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

