Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera reported narrower than expected loss but surpassed sales estimates for the third quarter of 2020. The company received the FDA approval for QINLOCK for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) in May 2020.QINLOCK, Deciphera’s first marketed drug, is the only approved drug in the post-Gleevec setting that offers a clinically meaningful overall survival benefit for GIST patients. The company made substantial progress in preparing to bring QINLOCK to eligible patients around the world, including the submission and validation of the marketing authorisation application (MAA) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates including, DCC-3014, rebastinib and DCC-3116. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCPH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.18. 8,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,660. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after buying an additional 170,366 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 77,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

