Davis Rea LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 4.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

Accenture stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.65. 1,914,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.42 and its 200 day moving average is $235.68. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.20, for a total value of $517,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,720,691 shares of company stock valued at $155,854,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

