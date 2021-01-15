Davis Rea LTD. Grows Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,409,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,396,000 after acquiring an additional 724,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 228,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,906. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.