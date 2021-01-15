David W. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JOUT stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.46. 1,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,861. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 519,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,545,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 583,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 194.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

