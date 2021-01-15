David P. Storch Sells 29,793 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AIR opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.