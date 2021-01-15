Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.53. 11,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.91. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $208.64. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.