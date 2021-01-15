Darrell & King LLC Buys Shares of 211,814 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 211,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,000. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for about 2.5% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

NYSE:RCL traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $72.92. 3,119,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

