Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

