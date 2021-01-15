Daniel Bradbury Sells 12,113 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $583,975.00.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $80.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after buying an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $11,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.