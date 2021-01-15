Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 28.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,277,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 46.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.25 and its 200 day moving average is $214.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

