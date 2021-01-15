Dai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $363.11 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $363.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00414656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.81 or 0.04053324 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,415,830,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,830,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

