D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,622,000 after buying an additional 194,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

