CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Up 8%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.22. 2,102,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 867,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a market cap of $74.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get CYREN alerts:

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,477 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.