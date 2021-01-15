CyberFM Hits One Day Volume of $590.00 (CYFM)

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded 145% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, CyberFM has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. CyberFM has a total market cap of $495,193.64 and approximately $590.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberFM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00109228 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00239437 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00057881 BTC.

CyberFM Profile

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000,000 tokens. CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm . The official website for CyberFM is cyber-fm.com

Buying and Selling CyberFM

