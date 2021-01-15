CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.40.

CYBR stock opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,260.32 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $167.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

