CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.40.
CYBR stock opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,260.32 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $167.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
