CX Institutional Sells 3,774 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $50,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $744.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

