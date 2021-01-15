CX Institutional Purchases 72 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.