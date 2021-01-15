CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,504,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $407.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.