CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,121 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $60.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

