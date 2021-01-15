CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,697 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 3,335.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

