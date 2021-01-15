CX Institutional Buys 281 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

SCHW stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,923,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

