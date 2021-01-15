CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 261.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after buying an additional 179,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 100,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 167.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.