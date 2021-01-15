CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 341,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,372. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

