CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,293. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $38.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

