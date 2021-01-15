CVA Family Office LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 795,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,878,346. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.