CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of VOX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.88. 5,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

