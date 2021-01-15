CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. 1,690,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

