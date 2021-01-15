CVA Family Office LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. 378,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

