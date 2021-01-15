CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 388.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.