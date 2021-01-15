Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

