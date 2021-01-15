CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. 26,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,758. The company has a market capitalization of $641.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CURO Group by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

