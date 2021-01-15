Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $693.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 480.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213,434 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Curis during the third quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

