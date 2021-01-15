Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $213.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average is $185.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $215.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

