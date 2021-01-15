Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 112,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.