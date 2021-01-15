Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,256 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $151.83 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

