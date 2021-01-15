Curbstone Financial Management Corp Invests $403,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $10,585,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,030,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,641 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $2,893,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.50 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

