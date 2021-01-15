Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $100,532,556. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $845.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.51. The company has a market cap of $800.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,200.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

