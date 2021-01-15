Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 82.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

