Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 414,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 198,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Chevron by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 185,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.