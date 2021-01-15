Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $52,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.95.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $241.33 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

