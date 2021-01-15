Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.41.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

