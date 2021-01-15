Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,947 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.