Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 12,252 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

