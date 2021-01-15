Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 3,006 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 250.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

LMT stock opened at $347.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.