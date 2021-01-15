Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 95,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.