Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

