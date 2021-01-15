Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

