Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,294,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.